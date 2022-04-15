Pentagon Criticizes N. Korea's Continued Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has criticized North Korea for responding to U.S. calls for dialogue with more missile tests.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the criticism on Monday during a press briefing while stressing the importance of diplomacy, which he referred to as the best way to pursue denuclearization.He added that the Biden administration has made it clear that it is willing to sit down for talks with the North without any preconditions, but the North has instead responded to the calls with more tests.The spokesperson said North Korea continues to pursue its ballistic missile program and nuclear capabilities in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.Kirby then reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea, noting that the allies kicked off their springtime combined military training. He said the exercise is a good example demonstrating the seriousness of its commitment to South Korea.