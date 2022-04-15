Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 100,000

Written: 2022-04-19 09:37:02Updated: 2022-04-19 10:21:04

New COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 100,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed back above 100-thousand a day after falling below 50-thousand for the first time in over two months.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 118-thousand-504 infections were reported during the previous day, including 20 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16 million 471-thousand-940.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is down by 16 from a day ago to 834.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide fell to 46-point-one percent.

Around 646-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.

Monday saw 130 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 21-thousand-354. The fatality stands at zero-point-13 percent.

On the vaccination front, 86-point-eight percent of the population are doubled jabbed and 64-point-three percent have received a booster.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >