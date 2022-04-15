New COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 100,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed back above 100-thousand a day after falling below 50-thousand for the first time in over two months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 118-thousand-504 infections were reported during the previous day, including 20 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16 million 471-thousand-940.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is down by 16 from a day ago to 834.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide fell to 46-point-one percent.Around 646-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.Monday saw 130 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 21-thousand-354. The fatality stands at zero-point-13 percent.On the vaccination front, 86-point-eight percent of the population are doubled jabbed and 64-point-three percent have received a booster.