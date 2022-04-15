Rival Camps Begin Discussing Bills on Investigative Power Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee launched discussions on Monday on a pair of bills that seeks to strip the prosecution of its investigative authority.Committee members belonging to the ruling Democratic Party(DP), which is aggressively pushing for the bills' passage, underlined the importance of separating investigative powers from the authority to indict. Lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party, for their part, strongly protested the amendments proposed.Rival camps began discussing the bill from 10:30 p.m. after it was submitted at around 9:40 p.m., nearly three hours after the committee was convened.Though they held discussions past midnight, ruling and opposition lawmakers failed to make any headway and agreed only to reconvene on Tuesday afternoon.The upcoming meeting is likely to see high tension as the DP is set on passing the bills within this month’s extraordinary session.