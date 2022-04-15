Pres. Moon: April 19 Revolution Served as Fuse for Democracy's Advancement

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the April 19 Revolution proved that the people are the masters of the nation.Moon posted the message as Tuesday marked the 62nd anniversary of the revolution.He said the April 19 Revolution served as the fuse that ignited the development of democracy in the nation which came in the forms of key democratic movements, including the Gwangju Uprising and and the candlelight vigils in 2016 and 2017 that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.Moon also visited the April 19th National Cemetery in Seoul’s Gangbuk District earlier in the morning.On April 19th, 1960, thousands of students protested against the dictatorial rule of South Korea's first president, Syngman Rhee. Police opened fire to suppress the uprising and about 180 people were killed.The massive protest led to nationwide resistance against Rhee's rule, resulting in his resignation a week later.