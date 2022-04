Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has sharply lowered its travel advisory for South Korea from the highest Level Four on the four-point scale to the lowest Level One.According to the State Department's website on Monday, the advisory for the country is set at Level One, which calls on travelers to "exercise normal precautions."Washington had maintained the Level Four "do not travel" advisory for the East Asian country since February 15.The adjustment is steeper than an earlier downgrade by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), which lowered its own travel recommendation for South Korea by one notch to Level Three in consideration of the COVID-19 situation. It previously had placed the country in its highest travel advisory group around two months ago.