Top Prosecutor to Deliver Proposals to Parliament on Ensuring Prosecution Fairness

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim O-su says he will make new proposals to the National Assembly meant to ensure the fairness and neutrality of the prosecution's investigations.Speaking to the press on his way to work Tuesday morning, Kim said there are ways to keep the prosecution in check besides stripping the prosecution of investigative authority, such as parliamentary passage of a special law that legally compels the prosecution to operate with fairness and neutrality.He also mentioned holding closed-door parliamentary appearances by members of the prosecution as another possible way to oversee the office’s neutrality.The statements come one day after the beset top prosecutor had met with President Moon Jae-in, who urged him to make his case in an orderly manner that respects the authority of the National Assembly.Kim also suggested re-discussing the results of the 2019 prosecutorial reform when the prosecution secured investigative powers in exchange for giving up jurisdiction over police in investigations. He said reinstating the jurisdiction authority while forgoing investigative rights could be possible.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said Kim's proposals were not included among the possible alternatives submitted to the president on Monday, and have not been reviewed by the office.