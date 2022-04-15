Yoon Pays Respect to Victims of April 19 Pro-Democracy Revolution

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says the new government will be responsible for ensuring that the nation properly honors those who made sacrifices in the April 19 pro-democracy revolution.Marking the 62nd anniversary of the revolution at a ceremony held in northern Seoul on Tuesday, Yoon said it is a national obligation to remember the spirit of the April 19 movement as people enjoy freedom and prosperity today.Paying tribute to the victims of the pro-democracy movement, Yoon said that the country remembers the cries for freedom and justice, and the people’s indomitable courage.Yoon also stressed that the foundation of democracy in Korea was laid by the students and people who stood powerfully against injustice 62 years ago in defense of freedom.He vowed that he will not forget the April 19 spirit that has lit the way for the nation whenever Korea's democracy encounters crises.The April 19 pro-democracy revolution in 1960 saw thousands of students pour into the streets to protest against the dictatorial rule of South Korea's first president, Syngman Rhee. Police opened fire to suppress the uprising and about 180 people were killed.