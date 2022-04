Photo : YONHAP News

Senior prosecutors from district offices nationwide will gather to discuss the ruling party's legislative push to strip the prosecution of investigative powers.Around 50 of them will hold a meeting at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.Ranking prosecutors expressed concurrence with the view that a hasty push for legislation that changes the basic structure of the criminal justice system can bring irrevocable damage to the Korean people.The attendees are expected to discuss related bill​s that have been submitted to parliament aimed at taking away the prosecution's investigative authority.Meanwhile on Tuesday evening, some 150 rank-and-file prosecutors will also hold a gathering at the Seoul branch from 7 p.m.