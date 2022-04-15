Unif. Ministry Urges for Talks on N. Korea's Demolition of Mt. Geumgang Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says it will not predetermine North Korea's intent behind the demolition of South Korean-owned facilities at Mount Geumgang, and urged the regime to swiftly engage in talks.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a unification ministry official said there can be various theories as to why North Korea appears intent on accelerating the dismantlement.The official said Seoul will not speculate on the North's intention, but regardless of the motive, there should be no unilateral developments that infringe on South Korea's property rights.The official said Seoul has repeatedly asked for an explanation and proposed talks twice this month through the joint liaison office, but that Pyongyang has yet to respond.Urging the North to respond to talks to discuss the Mount Geumgang issue, the official said the government detected demolition activity at Haegumgang Hotel and a Geumgang golf course since early last month.Regarding the scale of damage and issue of compensation, the official said talks are underway with relevant parties and companies, but did not go into detail.Voice of America earlier cited satellite imagery in which the North appears to have demolished all buildings at the Ananti Golf and Spa Resort, and the seven-story hotel is also torn down with just parts of it remaining.