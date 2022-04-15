Report: Most Young Women Feel S. Korea Still Marred by Gender Inequality

Over 70 percent of women in their 20s believe that Korean society is still unfair for their gender, while only around 30 percent of men in the same age bracket hold that view.According to a quinquennial report released by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Tuesday, the younger the age group, the more aware both genders were of gender inequality, but the difference in the perception of inequality was noticeable between young men and women.The study was based on a survey of some eight-thousand-360 people over the age of 15 nationwide last September through October.It found that overall, only 29-point-9 percent thought that men should be the primary breadwinner, dropping from the 42 percent logged in 2016.The number of people who believed women should be the primary caretaker of children also fell drastically to around 17 percent from nearly 54 percent over the same comparative period.Over 65 percent of female respondents said Korean society is generally unfair for women, while around 41 percent of male surveyees agreed.By age group, over 70 percent of women in their 20s and 30s thought Korean society was still unfair for women, whereas the number of men in the same age groups sharing that opinion ranged from 30 to 40 percent.