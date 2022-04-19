Top Prosecutor Attends Assembly Judiciary Committee Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim O-su on Tuesday appeared at a subcommittee meeting of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee as it prepares to review bills aimed at stripping the prosecution's investigative power.Articulating the lack of justification for the bills, Kim said sufficient discussions and deliberations are necessary.The top prosecutor explained that since investigative rights of the prosecution and police were adjusted last year, procedures related to conducting probes have become complicated, delaying cases and inconveniencing the public.He said unreasonable situations are unfolding due to hurdles impeding the efficient use of the prosecution's probing powers.Kim said the latest legislative push on top of the status quo will make matters worse. He said now is the time for relevant agencies to cooperate to stabilize currently implemented systems even as prosecutorial reform continues.Kim added that completely stripping the prosecution's investigative authority could be in breach of the Constitution, and that public consensus and a sufficient gathering of opinions must precede the bills' passage as the legislation directly relates to people's lives, property and physical safety.Kim said prosecutors will also take time for soul searching and self-reflection and make improvements on issues relating to fairness and neutrality.He asked lawmakers to reconsider the bills, saying a rushed passage in a matter of two weeks is not appropriate.