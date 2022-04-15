Health Minister Nominee Declines to Submit Son's Health Records, Citing Privacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young has declined to submit requested medical records related to his son's exemption from active duty military service, noting the private nature of such information.The request was made on Tuesday by ruling Democratic Party lawmakers on the parliamentary Health and Welfare Committee.In a press release later that day, a team preparing for Chung's confirmation hearing said that records consisting of MRI and CT scans are extremely personal. It also said the nominee's son is concerned about the possibility of groundless rumors spreading should such private information be leaked to the general public.The team said all other documents related to the military exemption have been submitted.To dispel allegations and also prevent a privacy leak, Chung has suggested that his son receive another medical checkup at an institution chosen by the National Assembly.The nominee is facing allegations that he used his position as the former head of a university hospital to help his children enter medical school and avoid military service.The son was deemed unfit for active-duty service in 2015, though he had been considered fit for service five years earlier.