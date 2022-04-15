Transition Committee Calls on DP to Stop Lawmaking 'Coup d'Etat'

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition committee has expressed “deep concerns” over the ruling Democratic Party’s legislative drive to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers as a part of its prosecutorial reform.Committee members dealing with political, judiciary and administrative affairs relayed the position via a joint statement on Tuesday, arguing related bills run counter to the Constitution, lack legitimacy and will only victimize powerless citizens.Citing the National Court Administration’s expressions of concerns over the DP bills, the transition committee said the bills will deprive the public of their rights to rectify faulty and passive investigations by police and will lead to breaches of human rights.They also accused the DP of wielding its status as majority seat-holder to demolish an over 70-year-old criminal justice system, calling it a grave threat to democracy.Repeating claims that the DP move is aimed at preventing potential prosecution investigations into the current administration’s possible wrongdoings, the committee criticized the ruling party for impeding the incoming government’s management of state affairs and urged it to immediately stop what it dubbed a "legislative coup d'etat."