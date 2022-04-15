FM Chung Discusses N. Korea with Visiting US Nuclear Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has discussed cooperation on North Korea issues with visiting U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim.According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Chung sat down with Kim in Seoul earlier in the day and assessed that Seoul and Washington have continued close coordination and communication regarding Korean Peninsula issues under the Moon Jae-in administration.Chung said peace and stability of the peninsula should be maintained through steady advancement of the peace process.Regarding growing tensions following a string of missile tests by the North this year, the minister called for close cooperation between the two sides based on a firm joint defense posture so the North will restrain from aggravating the situation and return to dialogue.U.S. envoy Kim expressed sympathy with Chung’s remarks and emphasized the need to sternly deal with North Korea’s provocations, while reaffirming the U.S.’ position that the door to unconditional talks with Pyongyang remains open.