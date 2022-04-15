President-elect Yoon to Visit Southern Regions from Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is set to visit southern regions of the country this week, including the ruling Democratic Party’s stronghold Jeolla provinces, as a follow-up to his presidential campaign visits.The tour to meet with locals come days after his visits to Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, considered the political home turf for the main opposition People Power Party, and will reportedly begin in Gunsan and other North Jeolla provincial areas on Wednesday.He will then move to Gwangju later in the day and stay there until Wednesday for field trips to local industrial complexes and to meet with local residents.On Thursday, he will visit Gwangyang in South Jeolla Province and later travel to South Gyeongsang Province and Busan, where he will wrap up the three-day trip the next day.Yoon had visited the Jeolla provinces five times during his presidential campaign to woo regional voters. He garnered between 11 percent and 15 percent of the ballots cast by voters in Gwangju, South and North Jeolla provinces in the March 9 election, still logging the highest voting rates ever won by a conservative presidential candidate in recent political history.