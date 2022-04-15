Rival Parties Yet to Iron out Differences over Bills on Investigative Power Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties have failed to narrow their differences over the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) legislative move to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers as a part of prosecution reform.The subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee handling legislation reviews continued their discussions on related bills on Tuesday but had to suspend the session at around 9:40 p.m. due to verbal escalations between lawmakers.Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, senior People Power Party(PPP) committee member, claimed the session had to be stopped due to DP Rep. Choe Kang-wook’s criticism of PPP lawmaker Jun Joo-hyae.Choe argued that he was taking issue with Jun repeating the same arguments over 20 minutes, suspecting it to be a strategy to delay parliamentary deliberations on the bills.The DP lawmaker also reportedly exchanged salvos with National Court Administration deputy chief Kim Hyeong-du, who expressed his concerns over the bills during the session in saying they are likely to run counter to the Constitution.The subcommittee, which kicked off deliberations on the bills on Monday, had resumed related discussions at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.The DP and PPP earlier agreed to hold a third day session on Wednesday afternoon but it remains unclear whether it will resume as scheduled.