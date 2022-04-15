Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony Guestlist Upped from 10,000 to 40,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 40-thousand people are expected to attend President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration ceremony next month.According to the presidential transition committee on Tuesday, the committee will invite around 41-thousand people to the May 10 event, with invitation letters to be sent from Thursday.The committee reportedly expanded the size of participants from the initial ten-thousand in line with the lifting of all major social distancing measures from Monday.In addition to dignitaries and leaders in politics, business and society, many citizens are expected to be invited to witness the 20th president's inauguration, including Yoon's teachers from his childhood, bereaved families of soldiers who died on duty and victims of major disasters and their families.A budget of around three-point-three billion won has reportedly been earmarked for the event which will be held at the National Assembly complex in Seoul.