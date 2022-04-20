Rank-and-File Prosecutors Say Reform Bills Will Become Law that Neglects Crime

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of rank-and-file prosecutors say prosecution reform bills aimed at depriving the prosecution of its investigative powers will only exonerate criminals and cause further pain to victims.Prosecutors representing over 60 regional prosecution district offices across the nation shared the assessment on Wednesday when they announced the results of their meeting that had run throughout the night.The gathering of two-hundred-seven lower-ranking prosecutors was the first national meeting of junior prosecutors in 19 years.The prosecutors said the bills are likely a violation of the Constitution and will likely turn into a law that neglects crime.They said they will continue to make efforts to secure fairness and neutrality in investigations and will lead endeavors in introducing various systems that will guarantee the prosecution’s fairness and neutrality.