Wednesday Sees Some 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Fewer than Tuesday amid Continued Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed in the 110-thousands for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with a continued recession of the omicron variant wiping out the spill-over effects from fewer tests on the weekends.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 111-thousand-319 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 17 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16-million-583-thousand-220.The latest daily number is even smaller than Tuesday’s by some seven-thousand despite the tendency to see the largest size of infections on Wednesdays as the number of tests normalizes from downsizing over the weekends.Compared to a week ago, Wednesday’s figure is 84-thousand fewer and less than half of what it was two weeks ago, when some 286-thousand cases were registered.Amid continued easing of the omicron wave, the daily number of critically ill patients also dropped by 26 to 808, but the number of deaths rose by 36 to 166. The death toll now stands at 21-thousand-520, with the fatality rate remaining at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide fell by three-point-one percentage points to 43 percent.The number of home-treatment patients also fell to some 600-thousand, down by 45-thousand from a day ago.