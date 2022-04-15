Three Key ILO Ratifications Go into Effect in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A set of key international conventions on workers’ rights took effect in South Korea on Wednesday, 14 months after the nation’s parliament ratified them.The three International Labor Organization(ILO) conventions addressing the freedom of association, the right to organize and collective bargaining and the prohibition of forced labor, now hold the same effect as national law.After joining the ILO in 1991, South Korea approved four of the eight key ILO conventions but shelved the other four. The nation changed its position later, however, after the European Union launched a dispute settlement process in December 2018, claiming Seoul's delay of ratification was a violation of their trade deal.The government claims further deliberation is needed regarding the remaining convention on abolishing forced labor as punishment for expression of political views as it could clash with South Korea's punishment system.Deliberations on the remaining convention in regards to abolishing forced labor as punishment for the expression of political views remain unfinished amid claims that it could clash with South Korea's punishment system.While the government has revised related laws for the smooth implementation of the three additional ILO conventions, many local laborers groups are calling for further revisions, saying local laws fall short of the conventions.