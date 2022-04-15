Pres. Moon: Public Indifference to Blame for Disregard for Mobility Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says public indifference is to blame for a general lack of consideration for the mobility rights of people with disabilities.Moon made the remark in a post on his social media on Wednesday, which marked the 42nd Day of People with Disabilities, while stressing the need to create a world free from discrimination.Moon was apparently stressing the need to be more considerate toward people with disabilities and their mobility rights, which has emerged as a controversial topic in the political realm.Some observers say Moon’s remarks were directed at main opposition People Power Party Chair Lee Jun-seok. Lee criticized a group of people with disabilities who organized protests at subway stations during morning rush hour to voice their demands for more funding for special transportation for people with disabilities.