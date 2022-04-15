Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Moon: Public Indifference to Blame for Disregard for Mobility Rights

Written: 2022-04-20 10:48:59Updated: 2022-04-20 13:21:01

Pres. Moon: Public Indifference to Blame for Disregard for Mobility Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says public indifference is to blame for a general lack of consideration for the mobility rights of people with disabilities.

Moon made the remark in a post on his social media on Wednesday, which marked the 42nd Day of People with Disabilities, while stressing the need to create a world free from discrimination.

Moon was apparently stressing the need to be more considerate toward people with disabilities and their mobility rights, which has emerged as a controversial topic in the political realm.

Some observers say Moon’s remarks were directed at main opposition People Power Party Chair Lee Jun-seok. Lee criticized a group of people with disabilities who organized protests at subway stations during morning rush hour to voice their demands for more funding for special transportation for people with disabilities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >