S. Korea Attending The Int'l Book Fair of Bogota as Guest Country of Honor

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Book Fair of Bogota(FILBo) 2022 kicked off on Tuesday with South Korea taking part as the guest country of honor.The fair’s opening ceremony was held with some 200 dignitaries in attendance, including Colombian President Iván Duque, South Korean culture minister Hwang Hee and Korean Publishers Association President Yoon Chul-ho.Through May 2, South Korea will display some 100 literary works on peace, freedom, human rights, history, culture and the environment.Six South Korean authors, including Eun Hee-kyung and Han Kang, will hold a book talk with Colombian authors and introduce their literary worlds.Cultural events will also be provided on the sidelines to enable visitors to experience South Korea’s culture, including trying out the traditional attire, hanbok, and performances of both traditional music and K-pop.The FILBo is the second largest book event in South America and has drawn some 600-thousand visitors every year.This is the first time in three years that the event is being held offline. South Korea was invited as a guest country of honor in light of this year marking the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties with Colombia.