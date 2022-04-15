Menu Content

FM Nominee: S. Korea, Japan Must Work Together to Restore Wartime Victims’ Honor

Written: 2022-04-20 11:28:10Updated: 2022-04-20 14:11:11

Photo : KBS News

Foreign minister nominee Park Jin says joint efforts by Seoul and Tokyo to restore the honor and integrity of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery victims is of the utmost importance.

Park made the remark on Wednesday to reporters when asked about the incoming government’s stance on a 2015 agreement that Seoul and Tokyo had reached on the contentious issue.

The nominee said the accord is an official agreement between the two countries and the incumbent government recognizes it as such.

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has not talked in detail about how he plans to address the wartime issue but has repeatedly expressed intent to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties.

Meanwhile, on whether South Korea is considering taking part in the second global COVID-19 summit to be hosted virtually by the U.S. on May 12, Park said the incoming government is reviewing the matter.
