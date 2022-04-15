Parliamentary Speaker Delays N. America Trip amid Prosecution Bill Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has postponed his ten-day trip to Canada and the United States which was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday.According to Park's aides on Wednesday, the parliamentary speaker asked for understanding from the two countries through respective diplomatic channels.The decision is thought to have been made in the wake of an escalating dispute between the prosecutorial community and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) over the latter's push to revise laws to abolish the prosecution's investigative power.The DP, with a majority in parliament, has accelerated the bill’s revision in an attempt to pass it during April's extraordinary session and promulgate it during the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration's final Cabinet meeting on May 3.Park, who is a proponent of bipartisan agreement in the legislative process, is assumed to have delayed his trip to grant the involved parties more time to negotiate.