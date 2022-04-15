Menu Content

Transition Team Considering FM Residence as New Presidential Residence

Written: 2022-04-20 11:57:32Updated: 2022-04-20 13:57:48

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team is considering the official residence of the foreign minister in Seoul's Yongsan district as the new presidential residence.

An official from the transition team said on Wednesday that this plan is currently the most logical one as the minister's residence was remodeled last year.

As for the previous plan considering the residence of the Army chief of staff in the same area, another official said that the home, built in 1975, is old, adding that estimated repair costs are higher than expected.

During the campaign, Yoon had pledged to open the current presidential office compound to the public upon inauguration. The top office is set to relocate to the defense ministry headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan district.
