Health Min. Nominee's Son to Retake Medical Test amid Conscription Dodging Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young says his son will retake a medical exam amid allegations that he had illegitimately secured an exemption from active duty military service.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chung said his son will be reexamined at a publicly-trusted hospital in the coming days to verify a previous diagnosis of a spinal disease. He said he will immediately reveal the test results.The nominee added that should the National Assembly designate a different medical institution in the future, his son will take yet another test.Chung denied allegations that the use of the term "sixth lumbar vertebra" in his son's previous diagnosis does not exist and is therefore false, saying that making such an allegation is serious defamation against him and the doctor who made the diagnosis.