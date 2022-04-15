President-elect Has 'Surprise' Dinner with Visiting US Envoy for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and visiting U.S. envoy for North Korea Sung Kim shared in a closed-door dinner at a private residence on Tuesday night.According to a transition team official on Wednesday, Yoon and Kim were invited for dinner at the home of National Assembly deputy speaker and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Chung Jin-suk in Seoul's Gangnam district.Chung is known to have close relations with Kim, as the two childhood friends grew up together in Seoul's Seongbuk neighborhood.The group was joined by former first vice foreign minister and current PPP lawmaker Cho Tae-yong. The four are speculated to have discussed how to handle the North Korean nuclear issue, as well as a possible visit by U.S. President Joe Biden next month for a summit with the new president.The "surprise" meeting is being interpreted as reflecting Yoon's resolve to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and his pragmatic approach to that objective.U.S. envoy Kim is visiting the country through Friday for meetings with current administration officials, while also meeting Yoon's foreign and unification minister nominees and transition team members.