Group for Disabled to Resume Rush-Hour Subway Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

A local civic group representing people with disabilities plans to resume rush-hour subway protests, saying President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team has failed to present a sufficient policy proposal to improve their rights.Marking the annual Day of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination said it will stage protests starting at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday at Gyeongbokgung, City Hall and Gwanghwamun stations in central Seoul.Subway operations are also expected to face delays during Wednesday evening’s rush hour, as some 100 group members in wheelchairs plan to take the subway traveling through central Seoul.The group is demanding the operation of low-floor city buses and state subsidies for taxis offering interregional ride services for the disabled. They are also pushing for budgetary funds to improve disability rights in the 2023 fiscal plan.The group had suspended their monthslong subway protests and began a head-shaving campaign late last month after Yoon's transition team pledged to review their demands.On Tuesday, Yoon's transition team expressed plans to adopt low-floor city buses, expand ride-hailing services and install at least one elevator per subway station as part of its policy to support people with disabilities.