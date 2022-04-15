BOK Governor Nominee to Take Office Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) governor nominee Rhee Chang-yong will officially be appointed to the post on Thursday, to begin his four-year term at the helm of the nation's central bank.According to the BOK, Rhee is due to be inaugurated at 3 p.m. Thursday at the office of the parliamentary confirmation hearing task force in Seoul.He was set to receive a letter of appointment from President Moon Jae-in at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, which has been postponed to an undefined time.The Strategy and Finance Committee at the National Assembly on Tuesday had issued a hearing report for Rhee, positively assessing his experiences both within the government and overseas.The former vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission had most recently served as the head of the Asia and Pacific office at the International Monetary Fund.