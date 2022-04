Photo : YONHAP News

The government will deliver additional aid, including medical supplies, to war-stricken Ukraine.According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, around 20 tons of humanitarian aid items were sent the previous day to assist the people and refugees fleeing Ukraine.Selected items include automated external defibrillators(AED), ventilators and first aid kits as requested by the Ukrainian government.The latest aid delivery is a part of Seoul's 30 million-dollar aid pledge to the nation, which was announced in addition to the ten million dollars in aid sent last month.