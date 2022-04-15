Royal Palaces and Tombs to Showcase Spring Events

Photo : KBS News

With COVID-19 curbs lifted, royal palaces and tombs in the capital region are preparing to welcome visitors as they host spring events.The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Wednesday that Deoksu Palace will be offering an evening program called "Seokjojeon at Night," from May 3 through June 12. The tour will include a stroll around the Western-style hall led by a professional guide and feature a musical performance in the reception room where King Gojong used to welcome guests.Meanwhile, a photo exhibition will be held at the Taereung Royal Tomb from April 22 introducing the forest trails of the royal tombs of the Joseon Dynasty.A special exhibition will also be held at Yeongneung, the royal tomb of King Sejong located in Gyeonggi Province, showcasing the king's defense policies and territorial expansion between April 27 to June 26.