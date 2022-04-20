Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Lawmaker Withdraws From Party amid Prosecution Reform Push

Written: 2022-04-20 16:03:27Updated: 2022-04-20 16:47:58

DP Lawmaker Withdraws From Party amid Prosecution Reform Push

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Min Hyung-bae has withdrawn from the party in an attempt to help pass bills stripping the prosecution of its investigative powers.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, Min, who is a member of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, filed for the withdrawal on Wednesday.

This means Min will be not affiliated with any party, giving him the chance to sit on a mediation committee if the ruling and opposition parties come to a standstill on the bills at the legislation committee.

The mediation committee is composed of three lawmakers from the ruling party and three from the opposition, but the committee chair is permitted to give an opposition seat to an independent lawmaker.

This may give the DP the advantage necessary to push forward with the prosecution reform bills, which it aims to pass at a plenary session at the National Assembly within this month.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >