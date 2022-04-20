DP Lawmaker Withdraws From Party amid Prosecution Reform Push

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Min Hyung-bae has withdrawn from the party in an attempt to help pass bills stripping the prosecution of its investigative powers.According to the National Assembly Secretariat, Min, who is a member of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, filed for the withdrawal on Wednesday.This means Min will be not affiliated with any party, giving him the chance to sit on a mediation committee if the ruling and opposition parties come to a standstill on the bills at the legislation committee.The mediation committee is composed of three lawmakers from the ruling party and three from the opposition, but the committee chair is permitted to give an opposition seat to an independent lawmaker.This may give the DP the advantage necessary to push forward with the prosecution reform bills, which it aims to pass at a plenary session at the National Assembly within this month.