1.1 Mln Petitions Posted on Presidential Website over Moon's 5-Year Tenure

Written: 2022-04-20 16:42:04Updated: 2022-04-20 19:27:09

Photo : KBS News

More than one-point-one million petitions have been posted on the presidential office's online petition website since it was introduced by the Moon Jae-in government in an effort to listen to the concerns of the public.

According to the top office, the petition site logged more than 516 million visits over the past five years. The presidential office addressed 285 petitions that garnered more than 200-thousand online signatures, in line with the administration’s promise to do so when the threshold is exceeded.

The majority of petitions were related to crimes or accidents, followed by concerns over government policies and politics.

In particular, nine separate petitions on the so-called “Nth Room” digital sex crime received more than 200-thousand votes, leading to laws to punish perpetrators and prevent digital sex crimes.

The presidential office explained that other petitions also led to policy changes, such as strengthened penalties for DUI cases, better support for single-parent households and a change in firefighters' status to central government public servants.

The online petition board, which has often been the subject of dynamic social discourse and debates, will operate until the end of Moon's term on May 9.
