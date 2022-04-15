Presidential Compound to be Open for Public Tours on May 10

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae will open to the public on May 10, in line with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign pledge to return the site to the general public.Officials of the presidential transition committee and the National Police Agency have agreed to open the compound at 10 a.m. on Yoon’s inauguration day.Visitors with online reservations will be able to look around the compound for two hours, with up to 65-hundred people per team. This means the public tours will be able to accommodate up to 39-thousand visitors a day. The first round of tours is set to run through May 20.From the second day, the tours will start at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.The southern section of Mt. Bugak behind the presidential office will also likely be open to the public.Ahead of the opening of the compound, the transition task force on the relocation of the presidential office opened a new website, www.opencheongwadae.kr, where visitors can make reservations for the tours and find relevant information.Through the website, the task force will collect ideas on how to better utilize the presidential compound through May 22.