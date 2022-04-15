DP Begins to Form Agenda Coordination Committee to Ram through Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing ahead with a reform bill that would strip the prosecution of its investigative powers despite protest from opposition parties and the prosecution.The party on Wednesday began to form an agenda coordination committee as the legislative review subcommittee made no progress in its deliberations on the bill.If the bill is approved at the coordination panel with at least two-thirds support, it is automatically introduced to a plenary session of the judiciary committee where the DP holds a majority.The agenda coordination committee consists of six members, including three from the DP, two from the People Power Party and one independent lawmaker. If four of the votes are in favor, the bill can move out of the committee.The DP tried to form the coordination panel by filling the seat for an independent lawmaker with Yang Hyang-ja who had quit the party last year.However, with Yang taking a cautious attitude toward the bill, DP lawmaker Min Hyung-bae quit the party on Wednesday in a move to help the ruling party pass the bill. Min is likely to join the coordination panel as an independent lawmaker.