Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Wednesday that it will soon be able to disclose details of U.S. President Joe Biden's possible trip to South Korea.Asked about Biden's possible visit to Seoul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing that she did not have anything to confirm regarding the trip other than things that were already confirmed by the president.Psaki, however, added that she is confident that she will be able to tell more about the trip soon.There is speculation that Biden will visit South Korea on May 20 and hold summit talks that day or the next with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who is set to take office on May 10.Biden is set to visit Japan to attend a Quad meeting on May 24.