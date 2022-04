Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine to mark an annual spring festival.According to Japan's Kyodo News and other local media on Thursday, Kishida sent a "masakaki" tree to the shrine on Thursday morning to mark the two-day spring festival.Kyodo said Kishida will not visit the shrine in person during the festival that runs through Friday.Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine during last year's autumn festival as well.The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honors Japan's war dead including 14 Class-A war criminals, is considered a symbol of Japan’s militarism.