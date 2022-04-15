Parliament Sets Confirmation Hearing Dates for 7 Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has announced the prospective schedule for confirmation hearings for seven ministerial nominees for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's Cabinet.According to the assembly on Wednesday, the confirmation hearing for Won Hee-ryong, the nominee for land, infrastructure and transport, will be held on May 2. The parliamentary committee for land, infrastructure and transport plans to decide the next day whether to accept a report on the outcome of the hearing.The confirmation hearings for defense minister nominee Lee Jong-sup and interior minister nominee Lee Sang-min have been set for next Thursday.The parliament will hold a hearing for culture minister nominee Park Bo-kyun next Friday.The parliamentary committee for strategy and finance tentatively decided to hold a confirmation hearing for Choo Kyung-hoo, the nominee for deputy prime minister for the economy, on May 2.The hearings for foreign minister designate Park Jin and unification minister nominee Kwon Young-se are scheduled for May 2 and 4, respectively.