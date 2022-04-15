UN Expert: N. Korea Relies More on Cyber Crimes to Fund Missile, WMD Programs

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A UN expert has claimed that North Korea is showing an increased reliance on cybercrime to secure the financial means to support its destabilizing projects, calling for stepped-up regulations.Eric Penton-Voak, of the UN Security Council's Panel of Experts on North Korea, made the claim on Wednesday during a webinar hosted by the Center for a New American Security, a U.S. think tank based in Washington.The expert said that North Korea is relying on illegal cyber activities more and more to secure funds for its development programs of ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction.Penton-Voak said the North's ability to develop the WMD essentially depends on technical knowledge, special equipment and materials, and funds. He added that money is fundamental to this procurement network and North Korea is an innovator in finding new sources of illicit income.The expert warned that North Korean hackers were at the cutting edge of cyber technology, mentioning a recent report that they were linked to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency.