Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100-thousand with the continued slowdown of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 90-thousand-867 infections were reported during the previous day, including 31 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16 million-674-thousand-45.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care marked 846, up 38 from a day ago.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stands at 40-point-seven percent.About 574-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.Wednesday saw 147 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 21-thousand-667. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.