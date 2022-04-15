Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Rise 17% in First 20 Days of April

Written: 2022-04-21 09:56:42Updated: 2022-04-21 11:07:29

Exports Rise 17% in First 20 Days of April

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose by nearly 17 percent on-year in the first 20 days of April.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 36-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 16-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports also rose by 16-point-nine percent, with the number of working days unchanged from last year at 15-point-five days.

Shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products rose 22-point-nine percent and 82 percent, respectively, while exports of autos and wireless communication devices dropped one percent and ten-point-seven percent each.

Exports to the United States and the European Union increased 29-point-one percent and 12-point-three percent each, while outbound commodities to Hong Kong plunged 32-point-three percent.

Imports rose 25-point-five percent on-year to 41-point-five billion dollars during the cited period.

The trade deficit expanded to nearly five-point-two billion dollars from about two billion dollars a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >