'S. Korea, US Considering Holding Summit on May 21'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington are attempting to pin down a time frame for a summit of their leaders, possibly on May 21.An official from President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team said on Thursday that consultations are underway with Washington for U.S. President Joe Biden to arrive in South Korea on May 20, hold the summit with Yoon the next day and leave on the 22nd.Biden is scheduled to attend the Quad summit in Japan on May 24.A group of working-level officials from Washington are likely to visit South Korea around this weekend to discuss details of the summit. This is in line with comments by secretary of the transition team’s division on foreign affairs and defense, Kim Sung-han, who had earlier said such a team will be making a visit.The two sides have yet to decide where to hold the summit which will come as Yoon is set to relocate the presidential office to a military compound in Yongsan.An official from the transition committee told KBS that there are various options in terms of venues for the summit, and added that the U.S. will determine the location.