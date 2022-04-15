Senior Prosecutors Say Reforms Bills Will Strip People's Fundamental Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior prosecutors from across the nation expressed opposition to reform bills aimed at depriving the state prosecution of its investigative power.In a statement issued after an overnight meeting of 69 representatives on Thursday, the prosecutors said what the bills would be stripping are ultimately the fundamental rights of the people.The prosecutors said the bills would undermine remedies to protect victims' basic rights as they would eliminate the prosecution’s system for reviewing police investigations in stages for DUI, assault, fraud and sexual assault cases.The prosecutors said taking away its investigative authority will only create a serious vacuum in probes on structural corruption cases, letting criminals with power and wealth get away while leaving those without power unprotected and suffering.The senior prosecutors, however, expressed remorse over controversy relating to a lack of fairness and political neutrality in the prosecution’s investigations.The prosecutors said they support a proposal by rank-and-file prosecutors stating that they will strive to introduce mechanisms that will guarantee the prosecution’s fairness and neutrality.The meeting of senior prosecutors follows a similar gathering of junior prosecutors on Tuesday.