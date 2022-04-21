DP Floor Leader Requests Assembly Speaker to Convene Plenary Session on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun has requested National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a plenary session on Friday to handle reform bills seeking to strip the state prosecution of its investigative power.Park stated on Thursday that he made the request as he vowed to pass the bills within this month’s assembly.The floor leader stressed that the “matador,” a reference to black propaganda, targeting the reform bills must be stopped. He said while his party is carrying out back-to-back deliberations for the passage of the bills, the main opposition People Power Party has focused all its efforts on disrupting proceedings.Park said separating the prosecution’s power to investigate and to indict has been a promise made to the people since the Roh Moo-hyun administration.