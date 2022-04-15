15 S. Korean Landmarks Turn Purple to Mark WeThe15 Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

Fifteen famous landmarks in the nation were lit up purple to celebrate the nation’s inaugural participation in the WeThe15 campaign, a global human rights movement that aims to raise awareness about people with disabilities.The Korea Paralympic Committee made arrangements for South Korea to take part in the global event for the first time on the occasion of the nation’s 42nd Day of People with Disabilities on Wednesday.The N Seoul Tower, Lotte World Tower and Busan’s Gwangan Bridge were some of the landmarks that turned purple, the international color for disability, in a show of solidarity and support for the WeThe15 movement.The local hotspots changed their night lights to purple from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday.WeThe15 aims end discrimination against the world’s one-point-two billion people with disabilities who represent 15 percent of the global population.Last year, 125 landmarks across the world were lit up purple for the campaign, including the Colosseum in Rome and the London Eye in Britain’s capital city.