Transition Team Under Fire as Cabinet Nominees Face Various Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team has come under fire from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) as a number of Cabinet nominees face allegations, casting doubt over the efficacy of its vetting process.Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young faces allegations of misconduct relating to his children’s transfer to a medical school and his son’s medical exemption from active duty military service. He is also accused of registering a false address when he acquired farmland.Education minister nominee Kim In-chul is accused of giving himself approval to hold a nonexecutive director position at a private company while serving as the president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.Kim's daughter was also found to have received a Fulbright scholarship when he headed the Korea Fulbright Alumni Association.Lee Sang-min, the nominee for the interior ministry in charge of resident registration, was found to have registered a false address for his children's education.While the transition team continues to deny most of the allegations, the rival DP plans to reject a hearing report for prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo should Yoon push ahead with Chung's nomination.