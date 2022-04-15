Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Transition Team Under Fire as Cabinet Nominees Face Various Allegations

Written: 2022-04-21 11:56:57Updated: 2022-04-21 15:12:29

Transition Team Under Fire as Cabinet Nominees Face Various Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team has come under fire from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) as a number of Cabinet nominees face allegations, casting doubt over the efficacy of its vetting process.

Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young faces allegations of misconduct relating to his children’s transfer to a medical school and his son’s medical exemption from active duty military service. He is also accused of registering a false address when he acquired farmland.

Education minister nominee Kim In-chul is accused of giving himself approval to hold a nonexecutive director position at a private company while serving as the president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

Kim's daughter was also found to have received a Fulbright scholarship when he headed the Korea Fulbright Alumni Association.

Lee Sang-min, the nominee for the interior ministry in charge of resident registration, was found to have registered a false address for his children's education.

While the transition team continues to deny most of the allegations, the rival DP plans to reject a hearing report for prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo should Yoon push ahead with Chung's nomination.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >