Foreign Minister Nominee Urges Japan to Show Remorse after PM's Yasukuni Offering

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister nominee Park Jin urged Tokyo to show remorse for its colonial-era atrocities after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Park called on the neighboring country to face up to history and humbly reflect on its past wrongdoings, stressing that among the war dead honored at the shrine are Class-A war criminals.The foreign ministry spokesperson issued a statement to express disappointment and regret over Japan's political leaders repeatedly paying tribute and making offerings at the shrine.As for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's delegation raising the issue of historical distortion in Japanese textbooks at a policy consultation with Japan on Sunday, Park said Seoul has repeatedly urged Tokyo to take an accurate account of its history.