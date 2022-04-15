Group of People with Disabilities Resumes Rush-Hour Subway Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

A local civic group representing people with disabilities resumed rush-hour subway protests on Thursday, saying President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team has failed to present a sufficient policy proposal to improve their rights.Members of Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination began the protests in wheelchairs at around 7:30 a.m. at Gyeongbokgung and City Hall stations in central Seoul, blocking passengers from boarding the trains.Despite the police ordering the protesters to disperse on two occasions, the demonstrations lasted some two hours, delaying subway operations for over an hour.The group says it will suspend the protests only after finance minister nominee Choo Kyung-ho agrees to its demand for a budget to finance improvements to disability rights.The group had suspended their monthslong subway protests and began a head-shaving campaign late last month after Yoon's transition team pledged to review their demands.On Tuesday, the transition team expressed plans to adopt low-floor city buses, expand ride-hailing services and install at least one elevator per subway station as part of its policy to support people with disabilities.