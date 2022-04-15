Moon Invites Fmr. PMs, Cabinet Ministers for Luncheon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in invited his former prime ministers and ministerial-level officials for a luncheon meeting on Wednesday.According to a written statement by top office spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Thursday, the roughly 50 participants included former Prime Ministers Lee Nak-yon and Chung Sye-kyun, as well as former finance minister Kim Dong-yeon. Former justice ministers Cho Kuk and Choo Mi-ae as well as former land minister Kim Hyun-mee were absent.In his opening remarks, Moon thanked the attendees for their hard work, emphasizing that everyone in his administration had put forth every ounce of their energy into fulfilling state tasks.Amid crises stemming from North Korea's provocations, Japan's export curbs, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, Moon said his administration made great efforts to take a leap forward as a nation, and it is now assessed to have become a global leader.Mentioning praise by foreign leaders for the country, Moon specifically noted the "candlelight revolution" that defended democracy, its COVID-19 quarantine without lockdowns, the economic recovery as the pandemic is subsiding and the nation’s cultural soft power.As for post-presidency, Moon said he does not plan to stay involved in domestic politics, but return to his life as a member of the general public.