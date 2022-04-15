Veterans Minister to Attend Funeral of Weber, Korean War Hero

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Hwang Ki-Chul will attend the funeral of retired U.S. Army Colonel, William Weber, a decorated Korean war veteran.The minister will deliver President Moon Jae-in's messageand convey his condolences on behalf of the South Korean government at the funeral, set to be held in Frederick, Maryland on Friday, local time.Weber served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team and participated in significant operations, including the landing at Incheon. Having lost his right arm and right leg in combat, he became iconic for his left-hand salute. The late colonel’s likeness is among the 19 soldier statues set up at the Korean War Veterans Memorial Park in Washington D.C.Minister Hwang said Weber had devoted everything – from the start of the Korean War until his last moment – to preserve the memory of the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes. He added that the South Korean government will do its best to remember Weber's will and make sure the South Korea-U.S. alliance, bonded by blood, will continue for generations.